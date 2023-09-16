The Fresno State Bulldogs (2-0) square off against the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Bulldogs are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. Arizona State matchup.

Fresno State vs. Arizona State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Tempe, Arizona
  • Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Fresno State vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Fresno State Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline
BetMGM Fresno State (-3) 50.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Fresno State (-3) 51 -162 +136 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Fresno State (-3) 50.5 -156 +130 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Fresno State vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

  • Fresno State has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
  • Arizona State is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).

Fresno State & Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds

Fresno State
To Win the MWC +250 Bet $100 to win $250
Arizona State
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Pac-12 +9000 Bet $100 to win $9000

