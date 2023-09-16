Right now the New York Giants are 21st in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +8000.

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +2000

+2000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

New York Betting Insights

New York covered 13 times in 17 games with a spread last season.

A total of seven Giants games last season went over the point total.

New York compiled 333.9 yards per game on offense last season (18th in ), and it ranked 25th on defense with 358.2 yards allowed per game.

The Giants went 5-3-1 at home last season and 4-4 away from home.

New York picked up three wins as the favorite (in five games) and six wins as an underdog (12 games).

The Giants won just once in the NFC East (1-4-1), and they went 4-7-1 in the NFC as a whole.

Giants Impact Players

In 16 games last year, Daniel Jones threw for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game), with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions, and a completion percentage of 67.2%.

On the ground, Jones scored seven touchdowns and accumulated 708 yards.

Saquon Barkley ran for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 touchdowns in 16 games.

In the passing game, Barkley scored zero touchdowns, with 57 catches for 338 yards.

Parris Campbell had 63 receptions for 623 yards (36.6 per game) and three touchdowns in 17 games a season ago with the Colts.

Darius Slayton had 46 receptions for 724 yards (55.7 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

Bobby Okereke posted 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year with the Colts.

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +1000 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +50000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +700 4 October 2 Seahawks - +5000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +1600 6 October 15 @ Bills - +900 7 October 22 Commanders - +10000 8 October 29 Jets - +5000 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1000 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +10000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +4000 15 December 17 @ Saints - +3000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +750 17 December 31 Rams - +10000 18 January 7 Eagles - +750

