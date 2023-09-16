Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of September 16 the New York Jets' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +5000, put them 15th in the league.
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +550
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
New York Betting Insights
- New York won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover nine times.
- The Jets and their opponents combined to hit the over five out of 17 times last season.
- New York ranked 25th in total offense this season (318.2 yards per game), but it played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the with 318.2 yards allowed per game.
- Last year the Jets were 3-5 at home and 4-5 away.
- New York won only two games when favored (2-3) and went 5-7 as underdogs.
- The Jets won just twice in the AFC East (2-4) and went 5-7 in the AFC as a whole.
Jets Impact Players
- On the ground, Dalvin Cook had eight touchdowns and 1,173 yards (69.0 per game) last year for the Vikings.
- In addition, Cook had 39 catches for 295 yards and two touchdowns.
- In the passing game, Garrett Wilson scored four TDs, catching 83 balls for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game).
- Allen Lazard had 60 receptions for 788 yards (52.5 per game) and six touchdowns in 15 games a season ago for the Packers.
- In nine games, Zach Wilson threw for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), with six touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 54.5%.
- C.J. Mosley had one interception to go with 158 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended last year.
Jets Player Futures
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|W 22-16
|+900
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+750
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2000
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+1600
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1600
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+1800
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
