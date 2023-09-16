The Northern Illinois Huskies (1-1) visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-2) at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Nebraska ranks 16th-worst in total offense (318.0 yards per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 70th with 352.5 yards allowed per contest. Northern Illinois ranks 94th in the FBS with 349.0 total yards per game, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 25th-best by surrendering just 266.5 total yards per game.

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on Fox Sports 1.

Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Nebraska vs. Northern Illinois Key Statistics

Nebraska Northern Illinois 318.0 (118th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 349.0 (99th) 352.5 (63rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.5 (21st) 201.5 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 114.5 (103rd) 116.5 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.5 (69th) 5 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (89th) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (109th)

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Jeff Sims leads Nebraska with 220 yards (110.0 ypg) on 20-of-34 passing with one touchdown and four interceptions this season. He also has 158 rushing yards on 29 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Gabe Ervin Jr. has carried the ball 24 times for 129 yards (64.5 per game).

Billy Kemp IV's 57 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted nine times and has totaled five receptions.

Alex Bullock has hauled in three receptions totaling 56 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Marcus Washington's four catches have turned into 44 yards.

Northern Illinois Stats Leaders

Rocky Lombardi leads Northern Illinois with 462 yards on 36-of-67 passing with one touchdown compared to three interceptions this season.

Antario Brown is his team's leading rusher with 38 carries for 112 yards, or 56.0 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Gavin Williams has compiled 71 yards on 17 carries, while also catching five passes for 32 yards.

Kacper Rutkiewicz's 185 receiving yards (92.5 yards per game) lead the team. He has 11 catches on 16 targets with one touchdown.

Christian Carter has put together a 100-yard season so far. He's caught five passes on seven targets.

Grayson Barnes' six targets have resulted in three receptions for 40 yards.

