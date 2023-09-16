The No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) play the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is 49.5 in the contest.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the North Carolina vs. Minnesota matchup in this article.

North Carolina vs. Minnesota Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

North Carolina vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

North Carolina vs. Minnesota Betting Trends

North Carolina has a record of 1-1-0 against the spread this season.

The Tar Heels have been favored by 7.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Minnesota has not won against the spread this season in two chances.

North Carolina & Minnesota 2023 Futures Odds

North Carolina To Win the National Champ. +12500 Bet $100 to win $12500 To Win the ACC +1000 Bet $100 to win $1000 Minnesota To Win the National Champ. +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000 To Win the Big Ten +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000

