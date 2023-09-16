Saturday's contest features the Toronto Blue Jays (81-67) and the Boston Red Sox (74-74) facing off at Rogers Centre in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Blue Jays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET on September 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (14-8) to the mound, while Chris Sale (6-4) will get the nod for the Red Sox.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 3:07 PM ET

Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Blue Jays 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 1-5.

When it comes to the total, Boston and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The previous 10 Red Sox games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Red Sox have come away with 37 wins in the 75 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Boston has been victorious 23 times in 38 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Red Sox have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (731 total, 4.9 per game).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.58 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Red Sox Schedule