The Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox play on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET. Cavan Biggio and Rafael Devers have been on a tear as of late for their respective squads.

The favored Blue Jays have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Red Sox, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Blue Jays -125 +105 9 +100 -120 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have posted a mark of 1-5.

When it comes to the total, the Red Sox and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

The Red Sox's previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by sportsbooks.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have been victorious in 37, or 49.3%, of the 75 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Boston has entered 44 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 25-19 in those contests.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Boston have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 77 of 146 chances this season.

The Red Sox have an against the spread mark of 3-6-0 in nine games with a line this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-38 36-36 29-25 45-48 52-56 22-17

