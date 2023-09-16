The Toronto Blue Jays and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will hit the field against the Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas on Saturday at 3:07 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Rogers Centre.

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 174 home runs.

Fueled by 513 extra-base hits, Boston ranks sixth in MLB with a .435 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .263 team batting average.

Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in baseball this season with 731.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks eighth in the league.

The Red Sox rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

Boston has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.

Boston has pitched to a 4.58 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.355 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Chris Sale (6-4) to the mound for his 18th start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up six earned runs while allowing six hits.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.

Sale has started 17 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 10 times. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has made 17 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Yankees L 3-2 Home Nick Pivetta Randy Vasquez 9/12/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Kutter Crawford Carlos Rodón 9/14/2023 Yankees W 5-0 Home Tanner Houck Michael King 9/14/2023 Yankees L 8-5 Home Nick Robertson Clarke Schmidt 9/15/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Away Brayan Bello José Berríos 9/16/2023 Blue Jays - Away Chris Sale Chris Bassitt 9/17/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nick Pivetta Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/18/2023 Rangers - Away Kutter Crawford Jordan Montgomery 9/19/2023 Rangers - Away Tanner Houck Nathan Eovaldi 9/20/2023 Rangers - Away Brayan Bello Jon Gray 9/22/2023 White Sox - Home Chris Sale Touki Toussaint

