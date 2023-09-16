On Saturday, September 16, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Toronto Blue Jays (81-67) host Rafael Devers' Boston Red Sox (74-74) at Rogers Centre. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:07 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Red Sox have +105 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds on the under).

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt - TOR (14-8, 3.83 ERA) vs Chris Sale - BOS (6-4, 4.88 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Blue Jays Moneyline Red Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays have won 56, or 54.4%, of the 103 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Blue Jays have gone 47-43 (winning 52.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Toronto, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Blue Jays were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Toronto and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 75 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (49.3%) in those contests.

This season, the Red Sox have come away with a win 25 times in 44 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

