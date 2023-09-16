The Toronto Blue Jays (81-67) will look to Vladimir Guerrero Jr., currently on a two-game homer streak, versus the Boston Red Sox (74-74) at 3:07 PM ET on Saturday, at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays will give the ball to Chris Bassitt (14-8, 3.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Red Sox will counter with Chris Sale (6-4, 4.88 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Bassitt - TOR (14-8, 3.83 ERA) vs Sale - BOS (6-4, 4.88 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Sale

Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 18th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.88 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, the left-hander tossed four innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

The 34-year-old has an ERA of 4.88, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opposing batters have a .238 batting average against him.

Sale has five quality starts under his belt this year.

Sale will try to pick up his 11th matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.1 innings per appearance.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Bassitt

Bassitt (14-8) will take to the mound for the Blue Jays and make his 31st start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up five earned runs on nine hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 34-year-old has pitched in 30 games this season with an ERA of 3.83, a 2.93 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.198.

He has started 30 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 18 of them.

Bassitt has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has eight appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 30 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 3.83 ERA ranks 30th, 1.198 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 33rd.

Chris Bassitt vs. Red Sox

The Red Sox have scored 731 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB. They are batting .263 for the campaign with 174 home runs, 15th in the league.

The Red Sox have gone 7-for-27 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI in seven innings this season against the right-hander.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.