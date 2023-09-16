The Sacred Heart Pioneers (0-2) and the Wagner Seahawks (0-2) play on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Campus Field in a clash of NEC opponents.

Sacred Heart ranks 99th in scoring offense (12.0 points per game) and 34th in scoring defense (23.0 points allowed per game) this season. In terms of total offense, Wagner ranks 61st in the FCS (329.5 total yards per game) and 100th on defense (460.5 total yards allowed per game).

Below in this story, we will provide all the details you need to know about how to see this game on NEC Front Row.

Sacred Heart vs. Wagner Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row City: Fairfield, Connecticut

Fairfield, Connecticut Venue: Campus Field

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Sacred Heart vs. Wagner Key Statistics

Sacred Heart Wagner 212.0 (111th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.5 (66th) 356.0 (51st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 460.5 (92nd) 126.5 (69th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 86.0 (97th) 85.5 (114th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 243.5 (25th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (82nd) 0 (53rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Sacred Heart Stats Leaders

Cade Pribula has thrown for 163 yards (81.5 ypg) to lead Sacred Heart, completing 54.1% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass compared to three interceptions this season.

Malik Grant has 143 rushing yards on 32 carries.

Jalen Madison has been handed the ball 15 times this year and racked up 97 yards (48.5 per game) with two touchdowns.

LJ Haskett's team-high 33 yards as a receiver have come on four receptions (out of five targets).

Payton Rhoades has put together a 31-yard season so far, hauling in four passes on zero targets.

Ethan Hilliman's four grabs have turned into 28 yards and one touchdown.

Wagner Stats Leaders

Steven Krajewski has put up 377 passing yards, or 188.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.8% of his passes and has tossed two touchdowns with one interception.

Zachary Palmer-Smith has rushed 22 times for 113 yards.

Rickey Spruill has rushed for 38 yards on 15 carries, while also catching three passes for 34 yards and one score.

Trevor Shorter's 137 receiving yards (68.5 yards per game) are best on his team. He has six receptions on 10 targets with one touchdown.

Mark Didio has collected 96 receiving yards (48.0 yards per game) on 13 receptions.

Guenson Alexis' 11 targets have resulted in five catches for 95 yards.

