In the contest between the Sacred Heart Pioneers and Wagner Seahawks on Saturday, September 16 at 1:00 PM, our computer model expects the Pioneers to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Sacred Heart vs. Wagner Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Sacred Heart (-16.9) 48.5 Sacred Heart 33, Wagner 16

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Sacred Heart Betting Info (2022)

The Pioneers covered just twice in 10 games with a spread last season.

Pioneers games hit the over eight out of 10 times last season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Wagner Betting Info (2022)

The Seahawks put together a 4-6-0 record against the spread last year.

Last year, five Seahawks games hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pioneers vs. Seahawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Sacred Heart 12 23 14 19 10 27 Wagner 8 35 -- -- 8 35

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.