When the UConn Huskies match up with the Florida International Panthers at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 16, our computer model predicts the Huskies will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

UConn vs. Florida International Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UConn (-7) Over (41.5) UConn 31, Florida International 22

Week 3 FBS Independent Predictions

UConn Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Huskies a 75.0% chance to win.

The Huskies have one win against the spread this year.

UConn games average 51.5 total points per game this season, 10.0 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Florida International Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 30.3% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

The Panthers are 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as at least 7-point underdogs this season, Florida International is 2-0 against the spread.

Out of Panthers three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).

The average total for Florida International games this season is 10.3 more points than the point total of 41.5 in this outing.

Huskies vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UConn 14.0 29.5 14.0 24.0 14.0 35.0 Florida International 25.7 24.3 30.0 25.5 17.0 22.0

