The Florida International Panthers (2-1) are one-touchdown underdogs on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the UConn Huskies (0-2). The over/under is set at 40.5.

UConn has been a bottom-25 scoring offense this season, ranking 11th-worst with 14.0 points per game. The defense ranks 100th in the FBS (29.5 points allowed per game). Florida International's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, ceding 457.7 total yards per game, which ranks 14th-worst. Offensively, it ranks 103rd with 333.7 total yards per contest.

UConn vs. Florida International Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: East Hartford, Connecticut

East Hartford, Connecticut Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

UConn vs Florida International Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UConn -7 -110 -110 40.5 -105 -115 -300 +230

Week 3 FBS Independent Betting Trends

UConn Betting Records & Stats

UConn Stats Leaders

On the ground, Victor Rosa had 11 touchdowns and 635 yards (48.8 per game) last year.

Zion Turner threw for 1,408 yards (108.3 per game), completing 57.8% of his passes, with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 13 games.

On the ground, Turner scored one touchdown and picked up 262 yards.

DeVontae Houston ran for 578 yards (44.5 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

Aaron Turner had 57 catches for 528 yards (40.6 per game) and three touchdowns in 13 games.

In 13 games last year, Jackson Mitchell amassed 4.0 sacks to go with 7.0 TFL, 100 tackles, and one interception.

Brandon Bouyer-Randle compiled 1.0 sack to go with 6.0 TFL, 75 tackles, and two interceptions in 13 games.

Durante Jones registered one interception to go with 69 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one pass defended in 13 games a season ago.

Ian Swenson registered one interception to go with 65 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended in 13 games played.

