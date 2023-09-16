The UConn Huskies (0-2) host the Florida International Panthers (2-1) at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

While UConn's defense ranks 99th with 29.5 points allowed per game, the Huskies have been slightly worse on offense, ranking 10th-worst (14 points per game). Florida International has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 14th-worst with 457.7 total yards given up per game. It has been more effective on the other side of the ball, regstering 333.7 total yards per contest (104th-ranked).

UConn vs. Florida International Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

East Hartford, Connecticut Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

UConn vs. Florida International Key Statistics

UConn Florida International 299.5 (120th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.7 (33rd) 379 (78th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 457.7 (130th) 105 (108th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 138 (84th) 194.5 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.7 (100th) 4 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (128th) 1 (109th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (6th)

UConn Stats Leaders

Ta'Quan Roberson has racked up 216 yards (108 ypg) on 19-of-30 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

Victor Rosa has carried the ball 19 times for a team-high 116 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

DeVontae Houston has carried the ball 14 times for 33 yards (16.5 per game).

Brett Buckman's team-high 112 yards as a receiver have come on 11 receptions (out of 13 targets) with one touchdown.

Cameron Ross has caught six passes for 76 yards (38 yards per game) this year.

Justin Joly has compiled seven catches for 75 yards, an average of 37.5 yards per game.

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins has 583 passing yards, or 194.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.5% of his passes and has collected three touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 13.3 rushing yards per game.

Shomari Lawrence has rushed 38 times for 254 yards, with two touchdowns.

Kejon Owens has run for 101 yards across 10 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell's 297 receiving yards (99 yards per game) are a team high. He has 17 catches on 24 targets with three touchdowns.

Dean Patterson has eight receptions (on 13 targets) for a total of 159 yards (53 yards per game) this year.

Jalen Bracey has racked up 64 reciving yards (21.3 ypg) this season.

