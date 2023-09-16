The UConn Huskies (0-2) face the Florida International Panthers (2-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field. The Huskies are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 42.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Florida International matchup.

UConn vs. Florida International Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: East Hartford, Connecticut

East Hartford, Connecticut Venue: Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

UConn vs. Florida International Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Week 3 Odds

UConn vs. Florida International Betting Trends

UConn has covered once in two games with a spread this season.

Florida International has won two games against the spread this season.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.