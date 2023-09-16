When the Holy Cross Crusaders match up with the Yale Bulldogs at 12:00 PM on Saturday, September 16, our projection model predicts the Crusaders will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Yale vs. Holy Cross Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Holy Cross (-1.2) 54.1 Holy Cross 28, Yale 26

Yale Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs covered five times in 10 games with a spread last season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents combined to go over the point total three out of 10 times last season.

Holy Cross Betting Info (2023)

The Crusaders are 2-0-0 against the spread this season.

Each Crusaders two game with a set total have hit the over.

Bulldogs vs. Crusaders 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Yale 30.5 19.5 36 18.6 25 20.4 Holy Cross 37.4 21.5 35 19 21 42

