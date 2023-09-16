The Yale Bulldogs (0-0) go on the road to meet the Holy Cross Crusaders (1-1) at the Yale Bowl on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Yale compiled 412.5 yards per game on offense last season (34th in the FCS), and it ranked 35th on the other side of the ball with 339.4 yards allowed per game. With 413.0 total yards per game on offense, Holy Cross ranks 27th in the FCS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 65th, allowing 377.0 total yards per game.

Below we dive into all of the details you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Yale vs. Holy Cross Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: New Haven, Connecticut

New Haven, Connecticut Venue: Yale Bowl

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Yale vs. Holy Cross Key Statistics (2022)

Yale Holy Cross 412.5 (62nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 448.8 (7th) 339.4 (11th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.5 (65th) 232.5 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.0 (6th) 180.0 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203.8 (75th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (59th) 0 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (9th)

Yale Stats Leaders (2022)

Nolan Grooms had an impressive passing stat line last year with 1,660 yards (166.0 yards per game), going 134-for-232 (57.8% completion percentage), 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was impressive in the running game as well, with 745 rushing yards on 130 carries, six rushing TDs, and averaging 74.5 yards per game.

Tre Peterson collected 724 rushing yards on 112 carries and six touchdowns last season.

David Pantelis picked up 39 receptions for 509 yards and two touchdowns last year. He was targeted 20 times, and averaged 50.9 yards per game.

Mason Tipton produced last year, grabbing 29 passes for 395 yards and two touchdowns. He collected 39.5 receiving yards per game.

Ryan Lindley hauled in 23 passes for 216 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 21.6 yards per game last year.

Holy Cross Stats Leaders

Matthew Sluka has thrown for 320 yards (160.0 ypg) to lead Holy Cross, completing 65.5% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 222 yards (111.0 ypg) on 33 carries with two touchdowns.

Jordan Fuller is his team's leading rusher with 26 carries for 229 yards, or 114.5 per game. He's found paydirt six times on the ground, as well.

Jalen Coker has registered eight receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 178 (89.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 11 times and has one touchdown.

Justin Shorter has caught three passes and compiled 48 receiving yards (24.0 per game).

Tyler Purdy has racked up 40 reciving yards (20.0 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Yale or Holy Cross gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.