Saturday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (69-79) versus the New York Yankees (75-73) at PNC Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Pirates. Game time is at 6:35 PM ET on September 16.

The Yankees will give the ball to Luke Weaver (2-5, 6.77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Luis Ortiz (4-4, 4.66 ERA).

Yankees vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET

Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT

Yankees vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Pirates 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 4-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Yankees have been favorites in 85 games this season and won 47 (55.3%) of those contests.

New York is 43-32 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York ranks 23rd in the majors with 624 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule