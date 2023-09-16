Yankees vs. Pirates Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 16
Saturday's game that pits the Pittsburgh Pirates (69-79) versus the New York Yankees (75-73) at PNC Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Pirates. Game time is at 6:35 PM ET on September 16.
The Yankees will give the ball to Luke Weaver (2-5, 6.77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Luis Ortiz (4-4, 4.66 ERA).
Yankees vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 6:35 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees vs. Pirates Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Pirates 6, Yankees 5.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Pirates
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
Yankees Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 4-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Yankees have been favorites in 85 games this season and won 47 (55.3%) of those contests.
- New York is 43-32 this season when entering a game favored by -120 or more on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York ranks 23rd in the majors with 624 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 12
|@ Red Sox
|W 3-2
|Randy Vasquez vs Nick Pivetta
|September 12
|@ Red Sox
|W 4-1
|Carlos Rodón vs Kutter Crawford
|September 14
|@ Red Sox
|L 5-0
|Michael King vs Tanner Houck
|September 14
|@ Red Sox
|W 8-5
|Clarke Schmidt vs Nick Robertson
|September 15
|@ Pirates
|W 7-5
|Gerrit Cole vs Johan Oviedo
|September 16
|@ Pirates
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Luis Ortiz
|September 17
|@ Pirates
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs Bailey Falter
|September 19
|Blue Jays
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Yusei Kikuchi
|September 20
|Blue Jays
|-
|Michael King vs Kevin Gausman
|September 21
|Blue Jays
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs José Berríos
|September 22
|Diamondbacks
|-
|TBA vs Brandon Pfaadt
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.