The New York Yankees (75-73) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (69-79) will square off on Saturday, September 16 at PNC Park, with Luke Weaver pitching for the Yankees and Luis Ortiz taking the hill for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 PM ET.

The Yankees are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Pirates (+100). A 9.5-run total is listed for this contest.

Yankees vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Weaver - NYY (2-5, 6.77 ERA) vs Ortiz - PIT (4-4, 4.66 ERA)

Yankees vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees Moneyline Pirates Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -120 +100 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Yankees vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 85 times this season and won 47, or 55.3%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Yankees have a record of 43-32 (57.3%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have a 4-3 record from the seven games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been underdogs in 116 games this season and have come away with the win 49 times (42.2%) in those contests.

This year, the Pirates have won 44 of 104 games when listed as at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Pittsburgh and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th

