On Sunday, Ajla Tomljanovic (No. 296 in the world) takes on Taylor Townsend (No. 104) in the Round of 64 of the Abierto Guadalajara.

With -135 odds, Townsend is favored over Tomljanovic (+105) in this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Taylor Townsend Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, September 17

Sunday, September 17 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Taylor Townsend Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Townsend has a 57.4% chance to win.

Ajla Tomljanovic Taylor Townsend +105 Odds to Win Match -135 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 50.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Sunday's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions

Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Taylor Townsend Trends and Insights

In her most recent match on August 30, 2023, Tomljanovic made it past Elena Rybakina via walkover at the US Open.

In her last match in the Round of 32 of the US Open, Townsend went down 6-7, 3-6 versus Karolina Muchova.

Tomljanovic has played 17.2 games per match in her nine matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

Tomljanovic has played nine matches on hard courts over the past year, and 17.2 games per match.

In the past year, Townsend has competed in 26 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.8% of the games. She averages 22.2 games per match and 9.1 games per set.

On hard courts, Townsend has played 12 matches and averaged 23.2 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Tomljanovic and Townsend have played one time dating back to 2015, in the Western & Southern Open Round of 64. Tomljanovic was victorious in that bout 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

In three total sets against each other, Tomljanovic has taken two, while Townsend has secured one.

Tomljanovic has defeated Townsend in 16 of 31 total games between them, good for a 51.6% win rate.

Tomljanovic and Townsend have squared off one time, averaging 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.