Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Taylor Townsend: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Abierto Guadalajara
On Sunday, Ajla Tomljanovic (No. 296 in the world) takes on Taylor Townsend (No. 104) in the Round of 64 of the Abierto Guadalajara.
With -135 odds, Townsend is favored over Tomljanovic (+105) in this matchup.
Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Taylor Townsend Match Information
- Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, September 17
- Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis
- Location: Guadalajara, Mexico
- Court Surface: Hard
Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Taylor Townsend Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Townsend has a 57.4% chance to win.
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|Taylor Townsend
|+105
|Odds to Win Match
|-135
|48.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|57.4%
|50.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|49.4
Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Taylor Townsend Trends and Insights
- In her most recent match on August 30, 2023, Tomljanovic made it past Elena Rybakina via walkover at the US Open.
- In her last match in the Round of 32 of the US Open, Townsend went down 6-7, 3-6 versus Karolina Muchova.
- Tomljanovic has played 17.2 games per match in her nine matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- Tomljanovic has played nine matches on hard courts over the past year, and 17.2 games per match.
- In the past year, Townsend has competed in 26 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.8% of the games. She averages 22.2 games per match and 9.1 games per set.
- On hard courts, Townsend has played 12 matches and averaged 23.2 games per match and 9.3 games per set.
- Tomljanovic and Townsend have played one time dating back to 2015, in the Western & Southern Open Round of 64. Tomljanovic was victorious in that bout 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.
- In three total sets against each other, Tomljanovic has taken two, while Townsend has secured one.
- Tomljanovic has defeated Townsend in 16 of 31 total games between them, good for a 51.6% win rate.
- Tomljanovic and Townsend have squared off one time, averaging 31.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.
