On Sunday, Arantxa Rus (No. 47 in the world) faces Aliaksandra Sasnovich (No. 102) in the Round of 64 of the Abierto Guadalajara.

With -140 odds, Sasnovich is favored over Rus (+110) for this match.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Arantxa Rus Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, September 17

Sunday, September 17 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Arantxa Rus Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aliaksandra Sasnovich has a 58.3% chance to win.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich Arantxa Rus -140 Odds to Win Match +110 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 50.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Arantxa Rus Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of the San Diego Open on September 13, 2023 (her last match), Sasnovich was dropped by Emma Navarro 5-7, 4-6.

Rus last played on August 29, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the US Open and was taken down 2-6, 4-6 by No. 17-ranked Madison Keys.

Sasnovich has played 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 22.6 games per match.

Sasnovich has played 23.4 games per match in her 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In the past 12 months, Rus has competed in 26 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 54.8% of the games. She averages 21.4 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Rus has played seven matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 20.9 games per match and 9.1 games per set while winning 49.3% of games.

Sasnovich and Rus have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.