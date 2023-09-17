Ana Sofia Sanchez vs. Dayana Yastremska: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Abierto Guadalajara
No. 437-ranked Ana Sofia Sanchez will take on No. 105 Dayana Yastremska in the Abierto Guadalajara Round of 64 on Sunday, September 17.
Yastremska is favored (-2500) in this match, compared to the underdog Sanchez, who is +875.
Ana Sofia Sanchez vs. Dayana Yastremska Match Information
- Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, September 17
- Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis
- Location: Guadalajara, Mexico
- Court Surface: Hard
Ana Sofia Sanchez vs. Dayana Yastremska Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Dayana Yastremska has a 96.2% chance to win.
|Ana Sofia Sanchez
|Dayana Yastremska
|+875
|Odds to Win Match
|-2500
|10.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|96.2%
|27.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|72.4
Ana Sofia Sanchez vs. Dayana Yastremska Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, Sanchez eliminated No. 412-ranked Veronica Miroshnichenko, 7-6, 6-2.
- Yastremska is coming off a 6-7, 3-6 loss to No. 166-ranked Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the qualifying round at the US Open.
- Sanchez has played 27.0 games per match in her one match over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- In her one match on hard courts over the past year, Sanchez has played an average of 27.0 games.
- Yastremska has played 46 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.1 games per match and winning 52.4% of those games.
- On hard courts, Yastremska has played 25 matches and averaged 21.5 games per match and 9.1 games per set.
- This is the first time that Sanchez and Yastremska have matched up in the last five years.
