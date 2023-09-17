No. 437-ranked Ana Sofia Sanchez will take on No. 105 Dayana Yastremska in the Abierto Guadalajara Round of 64 on Sunday, September 17.

Yastremska is favored (-2500) in this match, compared to the underdog Sanchez, who is +875.

Ana Sofia Sanchez vs. Dayana Yastremska Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, September 17

Sunday, September 17 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Ana Sofia Sanchez vs. Dayana Yastremska Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dayana Yastremska has a 96.2% chance to win.

Ana Sofia Sanchez Dayana Yastremska +875 Odds to Win Match -2500 10.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 96.2% 27.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 72.4

Today's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions

Ana Sofia Sanchez vs. Dayana Yastremska Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Saturday, Sanchez eliminated No. 412-ranked Veronica Miroshnichenko, 7-6, 6-2.

Yastremska is coming off a 6-7, 3-6 loss to No. 166-ranked Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the qualifying round at the US Open.

Sanchez has played 27.0 games per match in her one match over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

In her one match on hard courts over the past year, Sanchez has played an average of 27.0 games.

Yastremska has played 46 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 21.1 games per match and winning 52.4% of those games.

On hard courts, Yastremska has played 25 matches and averaged 21.5 games per match and 9.1 games per set.

This is the first time that Sanchez and Yastremska have matched up in the last five years.

