Beatriz Haddad Maia (No. 20 ranking) will meet Danielle Collins (No. 43) in the Round of 64 of the Abierto Guadalajara on Sunday, September 17.

In this Round of 64 match against Haddad Maia (+135), Collins is favored to win with -175 odds.

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Danielle Collins Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, September 17

Sunday, September 17 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Danielle Collins Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Danielle Collins has a 63.6% chance to win.

Beatriz Haddad Maia Danielle Collins +135 Odds to Win Match -175 42.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 63.6% 45.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.1

Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Danielle Collins Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the San Diego Open, Haddad Maia was beaten by No. 13-ranked Barbora Krejcikova, 4-6, 3-6, in the quarterfinals.

Collins last played on September 15, 2023 in the semifinals of the San Diego Open and was defeated 6-3, 5-7, 2-6 by No. 13-ranked Krejcikova.

Haddad Maia has played 23.1 games per match in her 53 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On hard courts, Haddad Maia has played 32 matches over the past year, totaling 24.1 games per match while winning 49.9% of games.

Collins is averaging 22.7 games per match through her 43 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 52.6% of those games.

Collins has played 39 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 22.5 games per match and 9.4 games per set while winning 53.4% of games.

Dating back to 2015, Haddad Maia and Collins have not matched up on the court.

