In the Abierto Guadalajara Round of 64 on Sunday, we have a matchup of No. 44-ranked Peyton Stearns against No. 111 Caroline Dolehide.

Stearns has -250 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 32 with a win over Dolehide (+195).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Caroline Dolehide vs. Peyton Stearns Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, September 17

Sunday, September 17 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Caroline Dolehide vs. Peyton Stearns Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Peyton Stearns has a 71.4% chance to win.

Caroline Dolehide Peyton Stearns +195 Odds to Win Match -250 33.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 43.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Caroline Dolehide vs. Peyton Stearns Trends and Insights

Dolehide was defeated 6-7, 2-6 against Louisa Chirico in the qualifying round of the San Diego Open (her most recent match).

In the US Open (her previous tournament), Stearns was defeated in the Round of 16 by No. 9-ranked Marketa Vondrousova, 7-6, 3-6, 2-6.

Through 25 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Dolehide has played 21.4 games per match and won 49.2% of them.

On hard courts, Dolehide has played 18 matches over the past year, totaling 20.8 games per match while winning 51.1% of games.

In the past year, Stearns has competed in 35 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.9% of the games. She averages 22.2 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

Stearns is averaging 21.8 games per match and 10.2 games per set in 21 matches on hard courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Dolehide and Stearns have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.