Demi Schuurs will face Martina Trevisan (No. 53) in the Round of 64 of the Abierto Guadalajara on Sunday, September 17.

In this Round of 64 match, Trevisan is favored (-700) against Schuurs (+450) .

Demi Schuurs vs. Martina Trevisan Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, September 17

Sunday, September 17 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Demi Schuurs vs. Martina Trevisan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Martina Trevisan has an 87.5% chance to win.

Demi Schuurs Martina Trevisan +450 Odds to Win Match -700 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5% 46.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.5

Demi Schuurs vs. Martina Trevisan Trends and Insights

By beating No. 180-ranked Elvina Kalieva 6-1, 6-3 on Saturday, Schuurs reached the Round of 64.

Trevisan last played on August 31, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the US Open and was defeated 2-6, 2-6 by No. 9-ranked Marketa Vondrousova.

Schuurs has played two matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 17.0 games per match.

Through two matches over the past year on hard courts, Schuurs has played 17.0 games per match and won 70.6% of them.

In the past 12 months, Trevisan has played 39 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 48.4% of the games. She averages 20.5 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

Through 24 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Trevisan has averaged 21.1 games per match and 9.2 games per set, winning 47.6% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Schuurs and Trevisan have not met on the court.

