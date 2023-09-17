Anastasia Potapova (No. 27) will take on Emiliana Arango (No. 166) in the Round of 64 of the Abierto Guadalajara on Sunday, September 17.

In this Round of 64 matchup against Arango (+375), Potapova is favored to win with -550 odds.

Emiliana Arango vs. Anastasia Potapova Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, September 17

Sunday, September 17 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Emiliana Arango vs. Anastasia Potapova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anastasia Potapova has an 84.6% chance to win.

Emiliana Arango Anastasia Potapova +375 Odds to Win Match -550 21.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 39.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.3

Emiliana Arango vs. Anastasia Potapova Trends and Insights

Arango last hit the court on August 24, 2023 in the qualifying round of the US Open, and the matchup finished in a 6-4, 4-6, 6-7 defeat by No. 107-ranked Viktoria Kuzmova .

In the San Diego Open (her previous tournament), Potapova was defeated in the quarterfinals by No. 93-ranked Sofia Kenin, 2-6, 3-6.

Arango has played 20 matches over the past year across all court types, and 22.0 games per match.

Through seven matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Arango has played 24.7 games per match and won 52.0% of them.

Potapova is averaging 24.5 games per match in her 54 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 51.8% of those games.

Potapova has averaged 24.3 games per match and 10.2 games per set in 36 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 51.5% of those games.

This is the first time that Arango and Potapova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

