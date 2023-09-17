The Arizona Cardinals (0-1) will look to upset the New York Giants (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The Giants are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is 39.5 in the outing.

Planning to catch this week's matchup between the Giants and the Cardinals and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting info you need in the piece below.

Giants vs. Cardinals Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Giants had the lead five times, trailed 10 times, and were tied two times at the end of the first quarter last year.

On offense, New York averaged 2.3 points in the first quarter (32nd-ranked) last year. From a defensive perspective, it allowed 4.5 points on average in the first quarter (20th-ranked).

The Cardinals were leading after the first quarter in four games, were behind after the first quarter in eight games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in five games last season.

In the first quarter last year, the Cardinals averaged 2.4 points on offense (30th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 4.4 points on defense (16th-ranked).

2nd Quarter

The Giants outscored their opponent in the second quarter six times, lost nine times, and were knotted up two times in 17 games last year.

Offensively, New York put up an average of 5.8 points in the second quarter (25th-ranked) last year. On the other side of the ball, it gave up 6.9 points on average in the second quarter (15th-ranked).

The Cardinals outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games last season, were outscored in the second quarter in nine games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

The Cardinals averaged 7.1 points on offense and surrendered an average of 8.7 points on defense in the second quarter last season.

3rd Quarter

Out of 17 games last season, the Giants won the third quarter six times, were outscored five times, and tied six times.

Last season, New York's offense averaged 5.2 points in the third quarter. On defense, it surrendered 5.3 points on average in the third quarter.

The Cardinals outscored their opponent in the third quarter in five games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in 11 games, and tied the third quarter in one game.

In the third quarter last year, the Cardinals averaged 2.9 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 6.9 points on defense.

4th Quarter

Last season, the Giants outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in nine games, were outscored in that quarter in six games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

New York averaged 7.5 points on offense in the fourth quarter last year. On defense, it allowed an average of 5.8 points in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals won the fourth quarter in six games last season, lost that quarter in nine games, and tied in that quarter in two games.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Cardinals averaged 6.4 points on offense (11th-ranked) and allowed an average of seven points on defense (24th-ranked).

Giants vs. Cardinals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last season, the Giants led after the first half in five games, trailed after the first half in 10 games, and were tied after the first half in two games.

New York averaged 8.1 points in the first half (31st-ranked) last year. On defense, it gave up 11.5 points on average in the first half (18th-ranked).

The Cardinals were leading after the first half in five games last season, trailed after the first half in 11 games, and were tied after the first half in one game.

In the first half last season, the Cardinals averaged 9.5 points scored on offense (22nd-ranked) and gave up an average of 13.1 points on defense (28th-ranked).

2nd Half

Last season, the Giants outscored their opponent in the second half in nine games (8-1 in those contests), lost the second half in six games (1-5), and they tied the second half in two games (0-1-1).

New York averaged 12.7 points in the second half last year. On defense, it surrendered 11.1 points on average in the second half.

In 17 games last season, the Cardinals won the second half three times (2-1 record in those games), were outscored in the second half 12 times (2-10), and were knotted up in the second half two times (0-2).

In the second half last year, the Cardinals averaged 9.4 points scored on offense (25th-ranked) and allowed an average of 13.9 points on defense (32nd-ranked).

