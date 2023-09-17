The New York Giants have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 21st-ranked in the league as of September 17.

Watch the Giants this season on Fubo!

Giants Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +2000

+2000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Giants to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

New York Betting Insights

New York covered 13 times in 17 matchups with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Giants games.

New York ranked 18th in total offense (333.9 yards per game) and 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per game) last season.

Last year the Giants were 5-3-1 at home and 4-4 away.

New York collected three wins as the favorite (in five games) and six wins as an underdog (12 games).

In the NFC East, the Giants won just one game (1-4-1), and in the conference as a whole they went 4-7-1.

Giants Impact Players

Daniel Jones had 15 touchdown passes and five interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 67.2% of his throws for 3,205 yards (200.3 per game).

In addition, Jones ran for 708 yards and seven TDs.

In 16 games, Saquon Barkley ran for 1,312 yards (82.0 per game) and 10 TDs.

In the passing game, Barkley scored zero touchdowns, with 57 receptions for 338 yards.

In the Colts' passing game a season ago, Parris Campbell scored three TDs, catching 63 balls for 623 yards (36.6 per game).

Darius Slayton had 46 catches for 724 yards (55.7 per game) and two touchdowns in 13 games.

Bobby Okereke delivered 149 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and five passes defended in 17 games last year with the Colts.

Bet on Giants to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Giants Player Futures

2023-24 Giants NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Cowboys L 40-0 +1000 2 September 17 @ Cardinals - +50000 3 September 21 @ 49ers - +700 4 October 2 Seahawks - +5000 5 October 8 @ Dolphins - +1600 6 October 15 @ Bills - +900 7 October 22 Commanders - +10000 8 October 29 Jets - +5000 9 November 5 @ Raiders - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cowboys - +1000 11 November 19 @ Commanders - +10000 12 November 26 Patriots - +6600 BYE - - - - 14 December 11 Packers - +4000 15 December 17 @ Saints - +3000 16 December 25 @ Eagles - +750 17 December 31 Rams - +10000 18 January 7 Eagles - +750

Odds are current as of September 17 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.