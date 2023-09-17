For their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (0-1) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 17 at 4:05 PM , the New York Giants (0-1) have 11 players on the injury report.

The Giants squared off against the Dallas Cowboys in their last game, falling 40-0.

The Cardinals are coming off of a 20-16 loss to the Washington Commanders.

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Matt Peart OT Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Cam Brown LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Azeez Ojulari OLB Hamstring Doubtful Graham Gano K Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Andrew Thomas OT Hamstring Questionable Cordale Flott CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Darren Waller TE Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Sterling Shepard WR Rest Full Participation In Practice Wan'Dale Robinson WR Knee Doubtful Deonte Banks CB Calf Limited Participation In Practice Gervarrius Owens S Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status James Conner RB Calf Limited Participation In Practice Josh Woods LB Ankle Out Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Questionable Budda Baker S Hamstring Questionable Leki Fotu DT Shoulder Questionable L.J. Collier DL Biceps Out

Giants vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Info: FOX

Giants Season Insights (2022)

The Giants ranked 18th in total offense (333.9 yards per game) and 25th in total defense (358.2 yards allowed per game) last season.

From an offensive standpoint, New York ranked 15th in the NFL with 21.5 points per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 17th in points allowed (358.2 points allowed per contest).

The Giants put up 185.7 passing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 26th in the NFL. On defense, they ranked 14th, allowing 214 passing yards per game.

New York sported the 27th-ranked defense this season in terms of rushing yards (144.2 rushing yards allowed per game) last season, and it was more effective offensively, ranking fourth-best with 148.2 rushing yards per game.

With 19 forced turnovers (25th in NFL) against 16 turnovers committed (second in NFL), the Giants (+3) owned the 11th-ranked turnover margin in the NFL last season.

Giants vs. Cardinals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Giants (-4)

Giants (-4) Moneyline: Giants (-210), Cardinals (+170)

Giants (-210), Cardinals (+170) Total: 39.5 points

