One of the best running backs in football last season will be on display when Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants visit the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Want to make a wager on one of the best contributors in this outing between the Giants and the Cardinals? Keep reading for everything you need to know.

Sign up to bet on the Giants-Cardinals matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saquon Barkley Touchdown Odds

Barkley Odds to Score First TD: +500

Barkley Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220

James Conner Touchdown Odds

Conner Odds to Score First TD: +600

Conner Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Giants Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Saquon Barkley - 70.5 (-110) 19.5 (-110) Parris Campbell - - 25.5 (-110) Isaiah Hodgins - - 29.5 (-110) Daniel Jones 208.5 (-110) 35.5 (-110) - Darius Slayton - - 29.5 (-110) Darren Waller - - 45.5 (-110)

More Cardinals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Zach Ertz - - 25.5 (-110) James Conner - 57.5 (-110) 17.5 (-110) Joshua Dobbs 180.5 (-110) 13.5 (-110) - Marquise Brown - - 46.5 (-110) Rondale Moore - - 28.5 (-110) Michael Wilson - - 24.5 (-110)

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to be on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.