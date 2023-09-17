The Arizona Cardinals (0-1) play the New York Giants (0-1) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

The recent betting trends and insights for the Giants and Cardinals can be seen below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Giants vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Giants 4 39.5 -210 +170

Giants vs. Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

New York Giants

The Giants' 17 games last season went over this contest's total of 39.5 points 14 times.

The average point total in New York's contests last season was 42.7, 3.2 more points than the over/under for this game.

Against the spread, the Giants were 13-4-0 last season.

The Giants were favored on the moneyline five total times last season. They finished 3-2 in those games.

New York played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter in just two games last season, and it won both.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals played 11 games last season that ended with a combined score above 39.5 points.

Arizona's contests last year had a 45.4-point average over/under, 5.9 more points than this game's total.

The Cardinals' record against the spread last year was 8-9-0.

Last season, the Cardinals won three out of the 14 games, or 21.4%, in which they were the underdog.

Last season, Arizona won one of its seven games when it was the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.

Giants vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Giants 21.5 15 21.8 17 42.7 14 Cardinals 20.0 21 26.4 31 45.4 11

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 41.7 43.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 22.8 25.6 ATS Record 13-4-0 6-3-0 7-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-10-0 4-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 6-5-1 2-1-1 4-4

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.4 46.8 43.8 Implied Team Total AVG 25.0 25.7 24.3 ATS Record 8-9-0 4-5-0 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 10-7-0 5-4-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-11 0-7 3-4

