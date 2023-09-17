Giants vs. Cardinals: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Cardinals (0-1) play the New York Giants (0-1) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Giants and Cardinals can be seen below before you bet on Sunday's matchup.
Giants vs. Cardinals Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Giants
|4
|39.5
|-210
|+170
Giants vs. Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
New York Giants
- The Giants' 17 games last season went over this contest's total of 39.5 points 14 times.
- The average point total in New York's contests last season was 42.7, 3.2 more points than the over/under for this game.
- Against the spread, the Giants were 13-4-0 last season.
- The Giants were favored on the moneyline five total times last season. They finished 3-2 in those games.
- New York played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter in just two games last season, and it won both.
Arizona Cardinals
- The Cardinals played 11 games last season that ended with a combined score above 39.5 points.
- Arizona's contests last year had a 45.4-point average over/under, 5.9 more points than this game's total.
- The Cardinals' record against the spread last year was 8-9-0.
- Last season, the Cardinals won three out of the 14 games, or 21.4%, in which they were the underdog.
- Last season, Arizona won one of its seven games when it was the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.
Giants vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Giants
|21.5
|15
|21.8
|17
|42.7
|14
|Cardinals
|20.0
|21
|26.4
|31
|45.4
|11
Giants Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.7
|41.7
|43.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.1
|22.8
|25.6
|ATS Record
|13-4-0
|6-3-0
|7-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-10-0
|4-5-0
|3-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|3-2
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|6-5-1
|2-1-1
|4-4
Cardinals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.4
|46.8
|43.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.0
|25.7
|24.3
|ATS Record
|8-9-0
|4-5-0
|4-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-7-0
|5-4-0
|5-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-11
|0-7
|3-4
