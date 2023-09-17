The Arizona Cardinals (0-1) are 5.5-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, September 17, 2023 against the New York Giants (0-1). The over/under is set at 39.5 points for the outing.

Before the Giants meet the Cardinals, here are their recent betting trends and insights. Before the Cardinals take on the Giants, prepare for the matchup by checking out their betting trends and insights.

Giants vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Other Week 2 Odds

New York vs. Arizona Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Info: FOX

Giants vs. Cardinals Betting Insights

New York beat the spread 13 times in 17 games last year.

The Giants went unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater last season.

Last year, seven of New York's 17 games went over the point total.

Arizona posted a 8-9-0 record against the spread last year.

When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs last season, the Cardinals had an ATS record of 4-3.

In 17 Arizona games last year, 10 of them hit the over.

