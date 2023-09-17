In the Round of 64 of the Abierto Guadalajara on Sunday, Hailey Baptiste (ranked No. 169) meets Lya Isabel Fernandez Olivares.

With -2500 odds, Baptiste is favored over Fernandez Olivares (+950) for this matchup.

Hailey Baptiste vs. Lya Isabel Fernandez Olivares Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, September 17

Sunday, September 17 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Hailey Baptiste vs. Lya Isabel Fernandez Olivares Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Hailey Baptiste has a 96.2% chance to win.

Hailey Baptiste Lya Isabel Fernandez Olivares -2500 Odds to Win Match +950 96.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 9.5% 82.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 17.9

Sunday's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions

Hailey Baptiste vs. Lya Isabel Fernandez Olivares Trends and Insights

Baptiste is coming off a loss to No. 77-ranked Magdalena Frech, 4-6, 7-6, 4-6, in the qualifying round at the San Diego Open.

In her most recent match on February 25, 2023, Fernandez Olivares was defeated 1-6, 1-6 versus Despina Papamichail in the qualifying round of the Abierto GNP Seguros.

Baptiste has played 19.7 games per match in her 15 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In her 10 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Baptiste has played an average of 20.4 games.

In her three matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Fernandez Olivares is averaging 14.3 games per match and winning 16.3% of those games.

In three matches on hard courts in the past year, Fernandez Olivares has averaged 14.3 games per match and 7.2 games per set, winning 16.3% of those games.

This is the first time that Baptiste and Fernandez Olivares have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

