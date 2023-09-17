The New York Jets (1-0) will look to upset the Dallas Cowboys (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 8.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 38.5 points.

If you're going to place some in-game bets on the Cowboys' upcoming game versus the Jets, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will help you in your live betting.

Jets vs. Cowboys Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Jets were winning after the first quarter in five games, trailed after the first quarter in five games, and were tied after the first quarter in seven games last season.

The Jets' offense averaged 2.8 points in the first quarter last season. Defensively, they gave up 3.6 points on average in the first quarter.

Last season, the Cowboys were winning after the first quarter in eight games, were losing after the first quarter in seven games, and were tied after the first quarter in two games .

Offensively, Dallas averaged 5.4 points in the first quarter (seventh-ranked) last year. On the defensive side, it allowed 3.4 points on average in the first quarter (sixth-ranked).

2nd Quarter

The Jets outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games last year, were outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in six games.

The Jets averaged 5.5 points on offense and surrendered an average of 6.6 points on defense in the second quarter last season.

Last year, the Cowboys outscored their opponent in the second quarter in six games, were outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in six games.

Dallas averaged 8.2 points on offense and allowed an average of 7.2 points on defense in the second quarter last year.

3rd Quarter

The Jets won the third quarter in three games last season, lost the third quarter in 12 games, and were knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

The Jets' offense averaged 2.6 points in the third quarter last season. Defensively, they allowed 4.9 points on average in the third quarter.

Out of 17 games last year, the Cowboys won the third quarter seven times, were outscored eight times, and tied two times.

Last season, Dallas' offense averaged 5.8 points in the third quarter. On the other side of the ball, it gave up 5.1 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Jets won the fourth quarter 10 times, were outscored three times, and were knotted up four times.

Offensively, the Jets averaged 6.8 points in the fourth quarter (seventh-ranked) last season. They surrendered 3.2 points on average in the fourth quarter (best in NFL) on defense.

Last year, the Cowboys won the fourth quarter in 11 games, lost that quarter in four games, and they tied in that quarter in two games.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Cowboys put up an average of 7.7 points on offense and gave up an average of 4.3 points on defense.

Jets vs. Cowboys Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half last year, the Jets had the lead six times (4-2 in those games), were behind seven times (1-6), and were tied four times (2-2).

Offensively, the Jets averaged 8.3 points in the first half (30th-ranked) last year. They allowed 10.2 points on average in the first half (10th-ranked) on defense.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Cowboys led 10 times (8-2 in those games) last season, were losing six times (4-2), and were knotted up one time (0-1).

Dallas put up an average of 13.6 points on offense in the first half last season and gave up an average of 10.6 points on defense.

2nd Half

In 17 games last year, the Jets outscored their opponent in the second half eight times (6-2 record in those games), lost the second half eight times (0-8), and were knotted up in the second half one time (1-0).

The Jets' offense averaged 9.4 points in the second half last season. On defense, they surrendered 8.1 points on average in the second half.

Last year, the Cowboys outscored their opponent in the second half in 11 games (10-1 in those contests), were outscored in the second half in five games (2-3), and they tied the second half in one game (0-1).

In the second half last season, Dallas averaged 13.5 points scored on offense (best in NFL). On defense, it surrendered an average of 9.4 points in the second half (10th-ranked).

