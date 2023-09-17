A win by the Dallas Cowboys over the New York Jets is our computer model projection for these teams' upcoming game, on Sunday, September 17 at 4:25 PM ET (at AT&T Stadium). For a full breakdown, including the spread, over/under and final score, see below.

The Cowboys put up 354.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked them 11th in the NFL. Defensively, they ranked 12th, giving up 330.2 yards per game. The Jets owned the fourth-best defense last season in terms of points allowed (18.6 points allowed per game), but they ranked fourth-worst on offense (17.4 points per game).

Jets vs. Cowboys Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Cowboys (-8.5) Toss Up (38.5) Cowboys 32, Jets 7

Jets Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 22.2% chance of a victory for the Jets.

New York won eight games against the spread last year, failing to cover nine times.

The Jets won each of their two games last year when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.

New York games went over the point total five out of 17 times last year.

The average total for Jets games last season was 41.6 points, 3.1 more than this game's over/under.

Cowboys Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cowboys' implied win probability is 81.8%.

Dallas put together a 9-7-0 ATS record last year.

The Cowboys covered the spread twice when favored by 8.5 points or more last season (in four opportunities).

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total nine times in Dallas games.

The point total average for Cowboys games last season was 44.2, 5.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Jets vs. Cowboys 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 27.5 20.1 30 19.7 24.6 20.6 New York 17.4 18.6 18.6 19.5 16.3 17.8

