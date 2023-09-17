Jets Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the New York Jets are 15th in the NFL in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +5000.
Jets Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC East: +550
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
New York Betting Insights
- New York compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of five Jets games last season went over the point total.
- New York ranked 25th in total offense this season (318.2 yards per game), but it really clicked on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the with 318.2 yards allowed per game.
- The Jets went 3-5 at home last season and 4-5 away from home.
- When favored last season New York picked up just two victories (2-3). As the underdog the Jets posted a record of 5-7.
- The Jets were 5-7 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC East.
Jets Impact Players
- Dalvin Cook rushed for 1,173 yards (69.0 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games last year for the Vikings.
- Also, Cook had 39 receptions for 295 yards and two touchdowns.
- Garrett Wilson had 83 catches for 1,103 yards (64.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 17 games.
- In the Packers' passing game a season ago, Allen Lazard scored six TDs, catching 60 balls for 788 yards (52.5 per game).
- In nine games, Zach Wilson threw for 1,688 yards (187.6 per game), with six touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 54.5%.
- C.J. Mosley had one interception to go with 158 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended last year.
Jets Player Futures
2023-24 Jets NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 11
|Bills
|W 22-16
|+900
|2
|September 17
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+1000
|3
|September 24
|Patriots
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|5
|October 8
|@ Broncos
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|Eagles
|-
|+750
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Giants
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 6
|Chargers
|-
|+2000
|10
|November 12
|@ Raiders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Bills
|-
|+900
|12
|November 24
|Dolphins
|-
|+1600
|13
|December 3
|Falcons
|-
|+5000
|14
|December 10
|Texans
|-
|+40000
|15
|December 17
|@ Dolphins
|-
|+1600
|16
|December 24
|Commanders
|-
|+10000
|17
|December 28
|@ Browns
|-
|+1800
|18
|January 7
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
