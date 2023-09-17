The New York Jets' (1-0) injury report heading into their game against the Dallas Cowboys (1-0) currently features four players on it. The matchup begins at 4:25 PM on Sunday, September 17 from AT&T Stadium.

Their last time out, the Jets won 22-16 over the Buffalo Bills.

The Cowboys enter this matchup following a 40-0 win over the New York Giants in their last game.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Breece Hall RB Knee Questionable Greg Zuerlein K Groin Out Duane Brown OT Shoulder Questionable Mekhi Becton OT Knee Questionable

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Brandin Cooks WR Knee Questionable Tyler Smith OL Hamstring Doubtful Sam Williams DE Nir - rest Did Not Participate In Practice Donovan Wilson S Calf Doubtful Zack Martin OG Groin Questionable Tyron Smith OT Ankle Full Participation In Practice

Other Week 2 Injury Reports

Jets vs. Cowboys Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Rep the Cowboys or the Jets with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jets Season Insights (2022)

The Jets had the 25th-ranked offense last year (318.2 yards per game), and they were even more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with just 311.1 yards allowed per game.

While New York ranked fourth-worst in the NFL in scoring offense with 17.4 points per game last season, it was a different story on defense, as it ranked fourth-best (18.6 points per game allowed).

The Jets ranked 15th in passing yards last year (219 per game), but they excelled on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 189.4 passing yards allowed per game.

Offensively, New York ranked 25th in the NFL last season with 99.2 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 16th in rushing yards allowed per contest (121.6).

The Jets had the fifth-worst turnover margin in the NFL last season at -7, forcing 16 turnovers (29th in NFL) while turning it over 23 times (17th in NFL).

Jets vs. Cowboys Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-8.5)

Cowboys (-8.5) Moneyline: Cowboys (-450), Jets (+350)

Cowboys (-450), Jets (+350) Total: 38.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Cowboys-Jets matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.