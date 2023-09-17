The Dallas Cowboys (1-0) and the New York Jets (1-0) square off at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Jets

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV: CBS

Jets Insights (2022)

The Jets racked up just 2.7 fewer points per game (17.4) than the Cowboys allowed (20.1) last year.

The Jets averaged just 12 fewer yards per game (318.2) than the Cowboys gave up per contest (330.2) last season.

New York rushed for 99.2 yards per game last season, 30.1 fewer than the 129.3 Dallas allowed per contest.

Last season the Jets had 23 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Cowboys had takeaways (33).

Jets Away Performance (2022)

The Jets scored 16.3 points per game in road games a season ago (1.1 less than their overall average), and gave up 17.8 away from home (0.8 less than overall).

On the road, the Jets racked up 294.7 yards per game and gave up 307.6. That was less than they gained (318.2) and allowed (311.1) overall.

In road games, New York racked up 195.4 passing yards per game and gave up 179. That was less than it gained (219) and allowed (189.4) overall.

The Jets accumulated 99.2 rushing yards per game in road games (equal to their overall average), and conceded 128.6 in away games (seven more than overall).

The Jets' third-down percentages on offense (32.8%) and defense (36.2%) in road games last year were both lower than their overall numbers of 34.6% and 38.1%, respectively.

Jets Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/11/2023 Buffalo W 22-16 ABC/ESPN 9/17/2023 at Dallas - CBS 9/24/2023 New England - CBS 10/1/2023 Kansas City - NBC 10/8/2023 at Denver - CBS

