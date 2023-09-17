The Dallas Cowboys (1-0) host the New York Jets (1-0) at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Cowboys and Jets betting insights and trends can be seen in this article before you wager on Sunday's matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Jets vs. Cowboys Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 9 38.5 -450 +350

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jets vs. Cowboys Betting Records & Stats

New York Jets

The Jets' games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 38.5 points in seven of 17 outings.

New York's outings last year had a 41.6-point average over/under, 3.1 more points than this game's total.

The Jets had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

Last season, the Jets were the underdog 12 times and won five, or 41.7%, of those games.

New York entered one game last season as the underdog by +350 or more and won each of those games.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys and their opponents went over 38.5 combined points in 12 of 17 games last season.

The average total in Dallas' outings last season was 44.2, 5.7 more points than the over/under for this game.

The Cowboys covered the spread nine times in 17 games last season.

The Cowboys finished 9-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 75% of those games).

Dallas won all four games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter.

Cowboys vs. Jets Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Cowboys 27.5 3 20.1 6 44.2 12 Jets 17.4 29 18.6 4 41.6 7

Jets Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 41.6 42.5 40.7 Implied Team Total AVG 23.4 24.1 22.8 ATS Record 8-9-0 3-5-0 5-4-0 Over/Under Record 5-12-0 2-6-0 3-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-3 1-2 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 5-7 2-3 3-4

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.2 45.2 43.1 Implied Team Total AVG 25.4 26.7 23.7 ATS Record 9-7-0 6-3-0 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 9-8-0 5-4-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 9-3 7-0 2-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-2 1-1 2-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.