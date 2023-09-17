Karolina Pliskova (No. 34 ranking) will meet Ena Shibahara in the Round of 64 of the Abierto Guadalajara on Sunday, September 17.

Pliskova is getting -1200 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 32 against Shibahara (+650).

Karolina Pliskova vs. Ena Shibahara Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, September 17

Sunday, September 17 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Karolina Pliskova vs. Ena Shibahara Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Karolina Pliskova has a 92.3% chance to win.

Karolina Pliskova Ena Shibahara -1200 Odds to Win Match +650 92.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 13.3% 73.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 26.8

Karolina Pliskova vs. Ena Shibahara Trends and Insights

Pliskova is coming off a defeat at the hands of No. 28-ranked Anhelina Kalinina, 6-7, 6-0, 3-6, in the Round of 32 at the San Diego Open.

In the qualifying round on Saturday, Shibahara defeated No. 168-ranked Sachia Vickery, winning 6-2, 6-3.

Through 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Pliskova has played 20.0 games per match and won 52.1% of them.

Pliskova has played 19.5 games per match in her 36 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Shibahara has played three matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 17.3 games per match and winning 28.8% of those games.

On hard courts, Shibahara has played two matches and averaged 18.0 games per match and 9.0 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Pliskova and Shibahara have not played against each other.

