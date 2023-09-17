In the Abierto Guadalajara Round of 64 on Sunday, we have a matchup featuring No. 79-ranked Cristina Bucsa against No. 182 Kristina Mladenovic.

With -350 odds, Bucsa is favored over Mladenovic (+260) for this matchup.

Kristina Mladenovic vs. Cristina Bucsa Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, September 17

Sunday, September 17 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Kristina Mladenovic vs. Cristina Bucsa Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Cristina Bucsa has a 77.8% chance to win.

Kristina Mladenovic Cristina Bucsa +260 Odds to Win Match -350 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 40.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 59.7

Kristina Mladenovic vs. Cristina Bucsa Trends and Insights

Mladenovic last competed on August 22, 2023 in the qualifying round of the US Open, and the matchup finished in a 2-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 166-ranked Elena-Gabriela Ruse .

In her most recent match on August 28, 2023, Bucsa came up short 1-6, 6-7 against Petra Kvitova in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Mladenovic has played 18 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 22.3 games per match.

Through 12 matches over the past year on hard courts, Mladenovic has played 24.4 games per match and won 47.8% of them.

Bucsa has averaged 22.0 games per match through her 40 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 48.4% of the games.

Bucsa has played 21 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 19.8 games per match and 8.8 games per set while winning 50.4% of games.

Mladenovic and Bucsa have played one time dating back to 2015, in the Ladies Open Lausanne Round of 32. Bucsa won that bout 6-4, 7-6.

In two sets between Bucsa and Mladenovic, Bucsa has yet to lose any of them.

Bucsa has defeated Mladenovic in 13 of 23 total games between them, good for a 56.5% winning percentage.

Mladenovic and Bucsa have played one time, averaging 23.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

