On Sunday, Alycia Parks (No. 46 in the world) meets Lauren Davis (No. 55) in the Round of 64 of the Abierto Guadalajara.

In this Round of 64 match, Parks is the favorite (-125) against Davis (+100) .

Lauren Davis vs. Alycia Parks Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, September 17

Sunday, September 17 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Lauren Davis vs. Alycia Parks Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alycia Parks has a 55.6% chance to win.

Lauren Davis Alycia Parks +100 Odds to Win Match -125 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 50.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.9

Lauren Davis vs. Alycia Parks Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 of the US Open on August 30, 2023 (her most recent match), Davis lost to Kaja Juvan 7-6, 4-6, 3-6.

In the San Diego Open (her most recent tournament), Parks was taken down in the Round of 32 by No. 27-ranked Anastasia Potapova, 2-6, 7-5, 4-6.

Davis has played 21.5 games per match in her 45 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Davis has played 21.3 games per match in her 31 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Parks has averaged 23.0 games per match in her 44 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 48.4% of the games.

Parks has averaged 24.7 games per match and 10.0 games per set through 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 49.9% of those games.

Davis and Parks have played one time dating back to 2015, in the National Bank Open Round of 64. Parks won that match 7-5, 4-6, 6-2.

Parks has taken two sets versus Davis (good for a 66.7% win rate), compared to Davis' one.

Parks has taken 17 games (56.7% win rate) against Davis, who has claimed 13 games.

In one match between Davis and Parks, they have played 30.0 games and 3.0 sets per match on average.

