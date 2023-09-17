Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Asia Muhammad: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Abierto Guadalajara
In the Abierto Guadalajara Round of 64 on Sunday, we have a matchup of No. 351-ranked Asia Muhammad versus No. 74 Leylah Annie Fernandez.
Fernandez has -750 odds to secure a win versus Muhammad (+475).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Asia Muhammad Match Information
- Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, September 17
- Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis
- Location: Guadalajara, Mexico
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Asia Muhammad Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Leylah Annie Fernandez has an 88.2% chance to win.
|Leylah Annie Fernandez
|Asia Muhammad
|-750
|Odds to Win Match
|+475
|88.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|17.4%
|63.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|36.5
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Today's Abierto Guadalajara Previews & Predictions
- Elise Mertens vs Yanina Wickmayer
- Taylor Townsend vs Ajla Tomljanovic
- Arantxa Rus vs Aliaksandra Sasnovich
- Jasmine Paolini vs Louisa Chirico
- Lya Isabel Fernandez Olivares vs Hailey Baptiste
Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Asia Muhammad Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 of the San Diego Open on September 12, 2023 (her last match), Fernandez lost to Beatriz Haddad Maia 3-6, 7-5, 2-6.
- Muhammad is coming off a 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 win over No. 409-ranked Varvara Lepchenko in the qualifying round on Saturday.
- In her 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Fernandez has played an average of 21.4 games.
- Fernandez has played 32 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 20.4 games per match.
- Muhammad has played 11 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 23.3 games per match and winning 46.5% of those games.
- On hard courts, Muhammad has played eight matches and averaged 21.1 games per match and 8.9 games per set.
- Dating back to 2015, Fernandez and Muhammad have not matched up on the court.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.