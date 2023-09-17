In the Abierto Guadalajara Round of 64 on Sunday, we have a matchup of No. 351-ranked Asia Muhammad versus No. 74 Leylah Annie Fernandez.

Fernandez has -750 odds to secure a win versus Muhammad (+475).

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Asia Muhammad Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, September 17

Sunday, September 17 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Asia Muhammad Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Leylah Annie Fernandez has an 88.2% chance to win.

Leylah Annie Fernandez Asia Muhammad -750 Odds to Win Match +475 88.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 17.4% 63.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 36.5

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Asia Muhammad Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the San Diego Open on September 12, 2023 (her last match), Fernandez lost to Beatriz Haddad Maia 3-6, 7-5, 2-6.

Muhammad is coming off a 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 win over No. 409-ranked Varvara Lepchenko in the qualifying round on Saturday.

In her 44 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Fernandez has played an average of 21.4 games.

Fernandez has played 32 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, and 20.4 games per match.

Muhammad has played 11 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 23.3 games per match and winning 46.5% of those games.

On hard courts, Muhammad has played eight matches and averaged 21.1 games per match and 8.9 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Fernandez and Muhammad have not matched up on the court.

