Jasmine Paolini (No. 33) will meet Louisa Chirico (No. 213) in the Round of 64 of the Abierto Guadalajara on Sunday, September 17.

In this Round of 64 match, Paolini is the favorite (-350) versus Chirico (+260) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Louisa Chirico vs. Jasmine Paolini Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, September 17

Sunday, September 17 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Louisa Chirico vs. Jasmine Paolini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jasmine Paolini has a 77.8% chance to win.

Louisa Chirico Jasmine Paolini +260 Odds to Win Match -350 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 77.8% 41.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Louisa Chirico vs. Jasmine Paolini Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the San Diego Open, Chirico was defeated by No. 43-ranked Danielle Collins, 5-7, 0-6, in the Round of 32.

Paolini is coming off a 5-7, 0-6 loss at the hands of No. 61-ranked Emma Navarro in the Round of 32 at the San Diego Open.

Chirico has played 22.6 games per match in her 21 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Chirico has played 23.9 games per match in her 14 matches on hard courts over the past year.

In the past year, Paolini has played 46 total matches (across all court types), winning 49.6% of the games. She averages 21.2 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

Paolini has averaged 19.5 games per match and 9.4 games per set in 30 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 50.3% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Chirico and Paolini have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.