On Sunday, Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (No. 75 in the world) faces Magdalena Frech (No. 67) in the Round of 64 of the Abierto Guadalajara.

Osorio Serrano has -160 odds to claim a win against Frech (+125).

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Magdalena Frech Match Information

Tournament: The Abierto Guadalajara

The Abierto Guadalajara Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Sunday, September 17

Sunday, September 17 Venue: Centro Panamericano de Tenis

Centro Panamericano de Tenis Location: Guadalajara, Mexico

Guadalajara, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Magdalena Frech Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Camila Osorio Serrano has a 61.5% chance to win.

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Magdalena Frech -160 Odds to Win Match +125 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 52.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.5

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Magdalena Frech Trends and Insights

In her most recent scheduled match on September 13, 2023, Osorio Serrano advanced past Maria Sakkari via walkover at the San Diego Open.

In her most recent match on September 11, 2023, Frech lost 3-6, 6-1, 4-6 versus Osorio Serrano in the Round of 32 of the San Diego Open.

Osorio Serrano has played 21.6 games per match in her 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Osorio Serrano has played 22.1 games per match in her 20 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In the past 12 months, Frech has competed in 60 total matches (across all court types), winning 52.5% of the games. She averages 21.9 games per match and 9.4 games per set.

Frech is averaging 21.0 games per match and 9.3 games per set in 38 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Osorio Serrano and Frech have met two times dating back to 2015, and Osorio Serrano has a 2-0 advantage, including a 6-3, 1-6, 6-4 victory in their most recent meeting on September 11, 2023 at the San Diego Open.

Osorio Serrano has claimed four sets against Frech (good for a 80.0% win rate), compared to Frech's one.

Osorio Serrano and Frech have matched up in 48 total games, with Osorio Serrano winning 26 and Frech claiming 22.

In two head-to-head matches, Osorio Serrano and Frech are averaging 24.0 games and 2.5 sets per match.

