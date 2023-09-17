Miami (1-0) will face off against their AFC East-rival, the New England Patriots (0-1) in a matchup on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Gillette Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Dolphins favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 46.5 in the contest.

Planning to catch this week's matchup between the Dolphins and the Patriots and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Get all of the live-betting intel you need in the piece below.

Sign up to live bet on the Dolphins-Patriots matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Dolphins vs Patriots on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots vs. Dolphins Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter last year, the Patriots led seven times, were behind five times, and were knotted up five times.

The Patriots' offense averaged 3.1 points in the first quarter last year. Defensively, they allowed three points on average in the first quarter.

Last season, the Dolphins were winning after the first quarter in five games, were losing after the first quarter in six games, and were tied after the first quarter in six games .

Miami averaged 5.1 points in the first quarter last season. Meanwhile, on defense, it allowed an average of 4.4 points in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Patriots outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games last season, lost the second quarter in nine games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

The Patriots' offense averaged 5.8 points in the second quarter last year. On the other side of the ball, they gave up 7.9 points on average in the second quarter.

Last year, the Dolphins won the second quarter in five games, lost the second quarter in eight games, and they tied the second quarter in four games.

In the second quarter last season, Miami put up an average of 7.6 points on offense (10th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 9.5 points on defense (30th-ranked).

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Patriots outscored their opponent in the third quarter seven times, lost seven times, and were knotted up three times.

The Patriots averaged 6.1 points on offense and allowed an average of 4.8 points on defense in the third quarter last season.

Looking at the third quarter, the Dolphins won the third quarter in nine games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

Last year, Miami's offense averaged 5.5 points in the third quarter. On the other side of the ball, it gave up 3.1 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Patriots outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, were outscored eight times, and were knotted up four times.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Patriots averaged 5.2 points scored on offense (24th-ranked) and gave up an average of 5.6 points on defense (12th-ranked).

Last season, the Dolphins outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in four games, were outscored in that quarter in eight games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in five games.

Miami's offense averaged 5.2 points in the fourth quarter last season. It allowed 6.4 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Patriots vs. Dolphins Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half last year, the Patriots were winning five times, were losing nine times, and were tied three times.

The Patriots' offense averaged 8.9 points in the first half last season. Defensively, they gave up 10.9 points on average in the first half.

At the end of the first half, the Dolphins were winning five times (4-1 in those games) last season, were trailing nine times (3-6), and were tied three times (2-1).

Miami's offense averaged 12.7 points in the first half last year. From a defensive standpoint, it allowed 13.9 points on average in the first half.

2nd Half

Looking at scoring in the second half last season, the Patriots outscored their opponent in the second half in nine games and lost the second half in eight games.

In the second half last season, the Patriots averaged 11.3 points scored on offense (13th-ranked) and gave up an average of 10.5 points on defense (15th-ranked).

In 17 games last season, the Dolphins won the second half nine times (5-4 record in those games), lost seven times (3-4), and tied one time (1-0).

In the second half last season, Miami averaged 10.7 points scored on offense (14th-ranked). On defense, it ceded an average of 9.5 points in the second half (12th-ranked).

Rep the Dolphins or the Patriots with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.