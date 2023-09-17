Patriots vs. Dolphins Injury Report — Week 2
Entering their Sunday, September 17 game against the Miami Dolphins (1-0) at Gillette Stadium, which starts at 8:20 PM , the New England Patriots (0-1) will be monitoring eight players on the injury report.
Their last time out, the Patriots lost 25-20 to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Dolphins enter this matchup after a 36-34 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in their most recent game.
New England Patriots Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Cole Strange
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Michael Onwenu
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Trent Brown
|OL
|Concussion
|Questionable
|David Andrews
|C
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jonathan Jones
|DB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|Knee
|Questionable
|Sidy Sow
|OL
|Concussion
|Questionable
|Kayshon Boutte
|WR
|Hamstring
|Limited Participation In Practice
Miami Dolphins Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Terron Armstead
|OT
|Back
|Questionable
|Xavien Howard
|CB
|Thumb
|Full Participation In Practice
|Elijah Campbell
|DB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Jaelan Phillips
|LB
|Back
|Questionable
|Julian Hill
|TE
|Ankle
|Questionable
Patriots vs. Dolphins Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV Info: NBC
Patriots Season Insights (2022)
- From an offensive standpoint, the Patriots ranked 26th in the NFL with 314.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked eighth in total defense (322 yards allowed per contest).
- New England ranked 17th in scoring offense (21.4 points per game) and 10th in scoring defense (20.4 points allowed per game) last season.
- On offense, the Patriots ranked 20th in the NFL with 208 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 16th in passing yards allowed per contest (216.5).
- New England put up 106.6 rushing yards per game on offense (24th in the NFL) last season, and it ranked sixth on defense with 105.5 rushing yards allowed per game.
- The Patriots forced 30 total turnovers (second in NFL) last season and turned it over 23 times (17th in NFL) for a turnover margin of +7, the fourth-best in the NFL.
Patriots vs. Dolphins Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Dolphins (-2.5)
- Moneyline: Dolphins (-145), Patriots (+120)
- Total: 46.5 points
