How to Watch Patriots vs. Dolphins Sunday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 2
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Miami Dolphins (1-0) and the New England Patriots (0-1) play on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in a battle of AFC East foes.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to live stream this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Dolphins vs. Patriots
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream on Fubo:
Patriots Insights (2022)
- The Patriots put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Dolphins allowed (23.5) last year.
- The Patriots collected 314.6 yards per game last season, 23.2 fewer yards than the 337.8 the Dolphins allowed per matchup.
- Last season New England rushed for just 3.6 more yards (106.6) than Miami allowed per contest (103).
- Last season the Patriots turned the ball over 23 times, nine more than the Dolphins' takeaways (14).
Patriots Home Performance (2022)
- The Patriots scored 19.5 points per game at home (1.9 fewer than overall) last year, and allowed 17.9 at home (2.5 fewer than overall).
- The Patriots accumulated fewer yards at home (293.4 per game) than they did overall (314.6), but also conceded fewer at home (306.3 per game) than overall (322).
- At home, New England accumulated fewer passing yards (198.8 per game) than it did overall (208). But it also conceded fewer passing yards at home (186.3) than overall (216.5).
- The Patriots accumulated 94.6 rushing yards per game at home (12 fewer than overall), and conceded 120 at home (14.5 more than overall).
- At home, the Patriots successfully converted fewer third downs (34.7%) than they did overall (34.9%). But they also allowed opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (38.6%) than overall (40.2%).
Patriots Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|Philadelphia
|L 25-20
|CBS
|9/17/2023
|Miami
|-
|NBC
|9/24/2023
|at New York
|-
|CBS
|10/1/2023
|at Dallas
|-
|FOX
|10/8/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
