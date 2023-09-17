The Miami Dolphins (1-0) and the New England Patriots (0-1) play on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Gillette Stadium in a battle of AFC East foes.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Patriots

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: NBC

Patriots Insights (2022)

The Patriots put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Dolphins allowed (23.5) last year.

The Patriots collected 314.6 yards per game last season, 23.2 fewer yards than the 337.8 the Dolphins allowed per matchup.

Last season New England rushed for just 3.6 more yards (106.6) than Miami allowed per contest (103).

Last season the Patriots turned the ball over 23 times, nine more than the Dolphins' takeaways (14).

Patriots Home Performance (2022)

The Patriots scored 19.5 points per game at home (1.9 fewer than overall) last year, and allowed 17.9 at home (2.5 fewer than overall).

The Patriots accumulated fewer yards at home (293.4 per game) than they did overall (314.6), but also conceded fewer at home (306.3 per game) than overall (322).

At home, New England accumulated fewer passing yards (198.8 per game) than it did overall (208). But it also conceded fewer passing yards at home (186.3) than overall (216.5).

The Patriots accumulated 94.6 rushing yards per game at home (12 fewer than overall), and conceded 120 at home (14.5 more than overall).

At home, the Patriots successfully converted fewer third downs (34.7%) than they did overall (34.9%). But they also allowed opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (38.6%) than overall (40.2%).

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Philadelphia L 25-20 CBS 9/17/2023 Miami - NBC 9/24/2023 at New York - CBS 10/1/2023 at Dallas - FOX 10/8/2023 New Orleans - CBS

