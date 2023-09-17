Cavan Biggio and the Toronto Blue Jays hit the field on Sunday at Rogers Centre against Nick Pivetta, who is starting for the Boston Red Sox. First pitch will be at 1:37 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:37 PM ET

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox have hit 175 homers this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Fueled by 515 extra-base hits, Boston ranks seventh in MLB with a .433 slugging percentage this season.

The Red Sox rank third in MLB with a .261 team batting average.

Boston is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking eighth with 734 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in the league.

The Red Sox rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.

Boston strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 13th in MLB.

Boston has the 21st-ranked ERA (4.55) in the majors this season.

Red Sox pitchers have a 1.354 WHIP this season, 20th in the majors.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Pivetta (9-9) will take to the mound for the Red Sox and make his 14th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up three earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the New York Yankees.

He has earned a quality start two times in 13 starts this season.

Pivetta has made 13 starts of five or more innings in 13 chances this season, and averages 3.5 frames when he pitches.

He has 13 appearances with no earned runs allowed in 35 chances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Yankees L 4-1 Home Kutter Crawford Carlos Rodón 9/14/2023 Yankees W 5-0 Home Tanner Houck Michael King 9/14/2023 Yankees L 8-5 Home Nick Robertson Clarke Schmidt 9/15/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Away Brayan Bello José Berríos 9/16/2023 Blue Jays L 4-3 Away Chris Sale Chris Bassitt 9/17/2023 Blue Jays - Away Nick Pivetta Hyun-Jin Ryu 9/18/2023 Rangers - Away Kutter Crawford Jordan Montgomery 9/19/2023 Rangers - Away Tanner Houck Nathan Eovaldi 9/20/2023 Rangers - Away Brayan Bello Jon Gray 9/22/2023 White Sox - Home Chris Sale Touki Toussaint 9/23/2023 White Sox - Home Nick Pivetta Dylan Cease

